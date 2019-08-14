J-K: Strict action against people involved in peddling fake news

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday said that some people were peddling fake news about Anantnag Deputy Commissioner Khalid Jehangir on social media and directed the police to arrest the miscreants.

The government has referred the matter to the Cyber Crime team for investigation.

"Fake news is being spread in name of DC Anantnag Khalid Jehangir on social media. The fake news is the work of some criminal elements. Divisional Commissioner Kashmir has referred the matter to Cyber Crime investigation team with directions to arrest miscreants involved," Department of Information and Public Relations said.



Social media platforms are inundated with a barrage of misinformation since the Centre repealed the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into two Union Territories on August 5.

The government seems to be in no mood to spare the people involved in spreading fake information on social media.

Jammu and Kashmir's Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Munir Khan, has also said that the police have initiated action against those involved in propaganda campaigns.

On Monday, the government had asked Twitter to suspend as many as eight accounts that were involved in a malicious campaign against the government and security forces. (ANI)

