J-K: Students prepare for I-Day celebrations in Samba

Samba (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): School students and security force personnel on Sunday held parade practice at Rani Suchet Singh Stadium here ahead of Independence Day.

"As you know that the Independence Day is celebrated with fervour around the country, we also are excited about the upcoming occasion," Dinesh Bharati, a student said.

"We were preparing for Independence Day for a long time. We have prepared a programme to commemorate Pulwama incident in which we have paid tributes through a song in the memory of the martyred soldiers in the attack," Shashi Mangotra, another student said.The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also is gearing up for grand celebrations on Independence Day in Jammu and Kashmir after the revocation of Article 370.Speaking to ANI, BJP's Jammu and Kashmir President Ravinder Raina said around 50,000 Indian flags will be hoisted in the state, now that it is fully integrated with India."We will do flag hoisting in all panchayats, towns and cities of Jammu and Kashmir. We will invite all societies, NGOs, political parties, non-political organisations to come and celebrate this Independence Day with us," Raina said.He added, "We have arranged around fifty thousand tri-colour Indian flags, these flags will be given to all Panchayats, wards and hoisted everywhere in Jammu and Kashmir on August 15 to mark the celebration of Independence Day."Jammu and Kashmir was earlier stripped of its special status and reconstituted into two Union Territories- Ladakh without legislature and Jammu and Kashmir with the legislature. (ANI)