J-K: Suspect wearing Army uniform snatches cellphone, security forces launch search operation

Last Updated: Tue, Oct 01, 2019 00:24 hrs

Security Forces launched a search operation after a suspect snatched a cellphone from an elderly lady.

Ramban [Jammu Kashmir], Oct 1 (ANI): Security Forces on Monday launched an intensive search and combing operation following snatching of a cellphone from a local elderly lady allegedly by a youth wearing Army uniform.


Police, Army, SSB, CRPF, CISF in Tringla, Batote launched an intensive search and combing operation following snatching of a cellphone and taking away it's only one SIM and throwing of the cellphone and another SIM there in a maize field.
The act was done by a suspect said to be bearded Kashmiri youth wearing Army dress and carrying a haversack today afternoon.
This comes after security forces on Saturday shot dead three terrorists who were holding hostage a civilian inside a house in Batote town of Ramban district.
One Army personnel was also killed in action in the joint operation by Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and CRPF. (ANI)

