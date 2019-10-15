J-K: Tehsildars in Ramban directed to receive applications for Hajj 2020

Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): All the Tehsildars in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district were on Tuesday directed to receive applications for Hajj 2020, an annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca, along with relevant documents and submit the same to the Deputy Commissioner office.

"All the Tehsildars of Ramban including Ramban, Banihal, Gool, Pogal Paristan, Khari, Batote, Rajgarh and Ramsoo were directed to receive the Hajj application forms along with relevant documents as per notification," said an official statement on Tuesday.The application process for Hajj 2020 started on October 10 and will remain open till November 30.An application can be filed for the same online on the official website of the Haj Committee."Applicants have been advised to read the guidelines carefully and select the embarkation point as per their convenience and airfare amount and option once selected for the category of accommodation and Adahi (Qurbani) will not be allowed to change," said the statement.It also gave the contact number for Haj Information Centre (022-22107070) for any enquiry or information.Performing Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam, a journey that re-enacts the actions of the Prophet Muhammad in his "farewell pilgrimage" in 632 AD.It is a central pillar of the Islamic faith meant to bring followers closer to God and cleanse their sin. The pilgrimage is obligatory for Muslims who are physically and financially capable of undertaking the journey. (ANI)