J-K: Terrorist killed in Awantipora encounter was affiliated with Hizbul Mujahideen

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jan 7 (ANI): The terrorist killed in an encounter with security forces earlier in the day in Awantipora was affiliated with the terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Tuesday.

The neutralised terrorist has been identified as Shahid, who was a resident of Bijbehera.



"#Awantipora #encounter update: Killed #terrorist identified as Shahid resident of Bijbehara. As per police records affiliated with #proscribed terror outfit #HM. #Arms & ammunition recovered. Case registered.@JmuKmrPolice," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

The security forces have recovered arms and ammunition from the site of the encounter.

Kashmir Zone Police in a tweet earlier had said, "#Awantipora #encounter update: 01 #terrorist killed. #Arms & ammunition recovered. #Identity & #affiliation being ascertained. Search continues.@JmuKmrPolice." (ANI)

