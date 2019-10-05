J-K: Terrorists fire at civilian in Kokernag area of Anantnag

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Terrorists fired at a civilian in Kokernag area of Anantnag district on Saturday.

Jammu and Kashmir Police said the injured has been shifted to the hospital. Police are at the spot. Further details are awaited.

This comes hours after 13 people were injured in a grenade attack outside the Deputy Commissioner's office in Anantnag district of South Kashmir, police said.



Those injured in the attack that took place in the busy Lalchowk area of Anantnag include a traffic policeman. (ANI)

