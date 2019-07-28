J-K: Three including 10-day-old baby injured in ceasefire violation by Pak

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 29 (ANI): Three civilians including a 10-day-old baby were injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Poonch district on Sunday.

Dr Manjeet Singh of District Hospital Poonch said, "The child is still very critical. We have kept him in observation after an operation. The two adults have been shifted to a hospital in Jammu."



Pakistan Army had violated the ceasefire in Shahpur and Saujiyan sectors of Poonch district at around 5 pm on Sunday, Indian Army had said in a statement. (ANI)

