J-K: Three terrorists killed in encounter in Awantipora

Last Updated: Tue, Oct 22, 2019 20:43 hrs

Encounter between security forces and terrorists took place in Awantipore, Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday evening (Photo/ANI)

Awantipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Three terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Awantipora, Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.


According to the Kashmir Zone Police, arms and ammunition have been recovered from the site.
Identities and affiliations of the terrorists are being ascertained and search in the area is underway.
The encounter began in the outskirts of Awantipore today evening. The security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Awantipora following inputs about the presence of terrorists.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)

