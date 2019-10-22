J-K: Three terrorists killed in encounter in Awantipora

Awantipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Three terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Awantipora, Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.



According to the Kashmir Zone Police, arms and ammunition have been recovered from the site.

Identities and affiliations of the terrorists are being ascertained and search in the area is underway.

The encounter began in the outskirts of Awantipore today evening. The security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Awantipora following inputs about the presence of terrorists.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)