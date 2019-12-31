J-K: Toll post at Lakhanpur to cease operations from January 1

Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Dec 31 (ANI): The toll on goods which was earlier being charged at Lakhanpur toll post Under Jammu and Kashmir Levy of Toll Act Samvat 1995 has been ordered to cease from January 1, 2020.

"Toll post established at Lakhanpur, Kathua district, shall cease to operate w.e.f January 1, 2020", Jammu and Kashmir government said on Tuesday.



Earlier this year, all Jammu and Kashmir Transport Welfare Association had called for 'Chakka jam' from Lakhanpur to Kashmir in protest against the toll plaza started in Samba.

Earlier in August, the parliament adopted a resolution to repeal Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The major move came weeks after the BJP-led government came to power for the second time. The parliament also passed a bill for bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories.

The two union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh came into existence as UTs on October 31. (ANI)







