J-K: Training session organised for officials before start of 'Back to Village 2' on Nov 25

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 24 (ANI): A training session was organised for officers for the smooth implementation of the second phase of 'Back to Village' (B2V2) initiative of Jammu and Kashmir administration.

'Back to Village' programme will be organised from November 25-30 across all Panchayats.

Jammu and Kashmir Principal Secretary (Planning Commission) Rohit Kansal on Wednesday said that the administration has decided to launch 'Back to Village 2' after the success of the first phase of the initiative.

"In June 2019, the administration in Jammu and Kashmir decided to embark on the initiative 'Back to Village'. This was a unique project. The programme involved deputing nearly 5,000 gazetted officers, one for every Panchayat who would then stay for two days and one night in the village," Kansal had told reporters."After the programme was completed, we were overwhelmed by the response. Encouraged by the response, we have now decided to embark on a second phase."Kansal said that B2V2 would be more intense than B2V1 as officers are being sent to Panchayats with specific objectives."It is going to be more intense than B2V1 because the officers will not only interact with villagers but also look at four specific things including follow up of B2V1, empowering and energising Panchayats. 5,000 officers will go to every Panchayat of J-K and will spend 2 days and 1 night there," he said."Fourth, people are going there with objections on objectives such as doubling farmer income by 2022 and 100 per cent coverage of individual beneficiary oriented schemes (pensions, scholarships and other individual assistance schemes)," Kansal said. (ANI)