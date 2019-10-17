J-K: Transport welfare association hold strike against new toll plaza in Sarore

Samba (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): All Jammu and Kashmir Transport Welfare Association (AJKTWA) is holding an indefinite strike from Lakhanpur to Kashmir in protest against the newly set up toll plaza at Sarore along the Jammu-Pathankot highway in the district.

"We have been on a 'chakka jam' for the past four days but no one has taken note of the matter. We are demanding that the toll plaza should be closed, we can't afford to pay the toll tax," AJKTWA president Gurmeet Singh told ANI on Thursday.A single crossing from the plaza costs Rs 225, making a round trip costs Rs 450 in toll tax alone, he added."We have discussed the issue with the District Collector and the Inspector General of Police. They said they cannot help in the matter. Everyone agrees that the toll plaza should be removed but no one is willing to help," Singh said."As transporters, we pay road tax and every other tax. Why do we need to pay an additional toll tax as well? The employees at the plaza even grabbed the collars of some drivers. It is not toll tax but 'gunda tax'," he added.According to locals, the protests started after a clash broke out between the transporters and the toll plaza employees a few days ago."According to the rules, two toll plazas cannot be opened within a distance of 45 km. However, this new plaza is in violation of the rule as there is already a toll plaza in Nagrota," said a local, Dharmender Singh.Another local said that the protests are causing a lot of inconvenience to the public. (ANI)