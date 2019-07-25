J-K: Two terrorists held in Bandipora

Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 25 (ANI): Bandipora Police along with security forces arrested two terrorists and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession, the police said here on Thursday.

According to the police, the accused identified as Mohd Saleem Gojer Banyia hails from Bandipora and Mohd Iqbal Khatana hails from Rajouri.



"Arms, ammunition and other incriminating material were recovered from their possession. As per the investigation, it is learnt that they were involved in facilitating infiltration and providing logistic support to terrorists," the police said in a statement.

It added, "All the incriminating materials recovered has been taken into case records for the purpose of investigation and probe their complicity in other terror crimes."

A case has been registered under the relevant sections of law at the Bandipora police station in connection with the matter, the police said.

Further probe is on. (ANI)

