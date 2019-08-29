J-K: Udhampur-based govt school for girls gets new building

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Giving a boost to the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign in the region, the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya here has been provided with a new building for children, especially from disadvantaged sections of the society, to reside and study.

The school in Ghordi region, which currently has 63 girl students, was earlier functioning from a rented space but has now been provided with its own building at an estimated cost of around Rs 38 lakh.

"It's a residential school now. The total cost of the building is around Rs 38 lakh. It will help in improving female literacy rate in the region," said Piyush Singla, Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur.Jyoti Rani, a teacher at the school, told ANI, "I have been teaching here since 2010. This building has been provided to us by the government. Earlier we were staying in a government hostel. We were facing a lot of problems there. Ever since we shifted here, the students are happy. Now we are planning to bring in more students."As per the school administration, the main objective of the school is to "facilitate retention of girls, ensure greater participation of girls in education, develop and promote facilities to provide access to girls belonging to disadvantaged groups like SCs and STs."The students at the school are happy with the facilities provided to them."Now we have been provided with all the facilities that we required. We are happy to have our own building to stay," a student said. (ANI)