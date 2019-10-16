J-K: Unidentified militants kill apple trader in Shopian, another critically injured

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): In continued atrocities by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists, an apple trader was killed while the other one is in a critical condition after some militants opened fire on them near Trenz village in Shopian district on Wednesday.



While apple trader Charanjeet Singh succumbed to his injuries, Sanjeev, another apple trader, was immediately shifted to the District Hospital in Pulwama, where his condition is stated to be critical, sources said.

According to sources, three or four unknown militants opened fire on two Punjab-based apple traders at Trenz village in Shopian at around 7:30 pm.

Earlier today, the Jammu and Kashmir police identified three terrorists killed in an encounter in Bijbehara area in Anantnag as Nasir Chadru, Aqib Hajam, and Zahid Hussain.

Police said that these terrorists were affiliated with the proscribed terror outfit -- LeT. (ANI)

