J-K: 106 arrested, 602 fined for violating COVID-19 guidelines

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 9 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested over 100 and imposed fine on 602 others for allegedly violating COVID-19 related standard operating procedures in the union territory.



"Have fined a total of 602 violators, arrested 106, and registered 58 FIRs in the last 24 hours as part of efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the statement said.

A slew of measures, including the imposition of Section 144 have been put in place to contain the spread of the virus.

A total of Rs 91,150 have been collected from the 602 violators.

Besides, 29 vehicles were also seized in Budgam, Sopore and Baramulla for violating guidelines/restrictions and indulging in illegal excavation and transportation of minerals.

Jammu and Kashmir currently have 44,307 active COVID-19 cases, as per the union health ministry. A total of 1,60,035 recoveries and 2,612 deaths have been reported so far. (ANI)

