J-K achieves highest road length in country under PMGSY, 11,400 km construction completed

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): The Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir has achieved the highest road length in the country under the Pradhan Mantri Grameen Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) in this year.

The region has witnessed construction of 11,400 kilometres covering 1,838 habitations so far.

"JammuAndKashmir achieves highest #PMGSY road length in country so far this year; Completes 11,400 km span covering 1,838 habitations," the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) tweeted.The PMGSY is an initiative launched by the central government to provide good all-weather road connectivity to unconnected villages in the country.According to the latest figures made available by the state governments under a survey to identify core network as part of the PMGSY, about 1.67 lakh unconnected habitations are eligible for coverage under the programme.The DIPR also said that the central government has released Rs 836.64 crores under the Prime Minister's Development Programme (PMDP) for vital health projects in the UT.Jammu and Kashmir, along with Ladakh, came into existence as UTs on October 31 after the Centre revoked Article 370 and passed a bill bifurcating the erstwhile state into two separate UTs. (ANI)