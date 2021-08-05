J-K admin upgrades infrastructure to boost tourism in Gurez valley

The administration has expanded the construction of the Tourist Reception Centre (TRC) with a new two-storey guest house to accommodate more tourists."Facilities for tourists are being strengthened. One big component of facilities is accommodation. We already have a TRC and we are adding another block for it. We will try to finish the work this year so that more people come to Gurez," said Ahsan-ul- Haq Chesti, Deputy Director Tourism Kashmir.He further said that this will also boost the local economy and also help in generating employment.Locals in the area lauded the efforts of the administration and expressed gratitude for the initiative."We appreciate the ongoing work. It will be very beneficial. Tourists will greatly benefit from this and not feel any shortage of facilities in the valley," said Ghulam Mohd Lone, a local in the area.Mohd Ilyas Lone, a local who works as a tourist guide told ANI that locals want more structures to be established in order to enhance the tourism business.According to him, the influx of tourists in the valley has increased."About 800-900 people came here last month," he said."I want to express gratitude. With the increase in influx of tourists, the construction of new hotel will help in accommodating more guests. It will also help us to get rid of poverty. It will give a boost to our economy," Mohd Ilyas Lone added.Ghulam Nabi, another local resident said that there was a shortage of hotels, guest houses in Gurex."With the increasing flow of tourists in the valley, we had a shortage of accommodation. These developmental projects will not only help tourists but benefit us also," he said.Efforts to increase tourism have been ongoing here. Last month, the Tourism department of the union territory had organised a three-day festival in Gurez valley to boost tourism. (ANI)