J-K administration all set to meet weather-related exigencies after snowfall

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday made arrangements and set up helplines in various districts as the region witnessed its first snowfall after the onset of winter.

Kupwara administration has deployed manpower and machinery to deal with weather-related emergencies in the area.

"Kupwara administration gears up men and machinery to tackle weather-related eventuality. 24x7 Emergency Joint Control Room having toll free number 01955253522 has been established at Deputy Commissioner's office complex," read a tweet from the Department of Information and Public Relation of Jammu and Kashmir.



In the wake of snowfall in Srinagar, The administration has issued following helpline numbers the general public in the district: 01942483229, 01942477033, 01942452182, 9419028242 and 9419028251.

Eleven flights were also cancelled to Srinagar due to snowfall today.

A Winter Exigency Control Room has also been established at Deputy Commissioner's office in Budgam general public can contact the administration on 01951-255291 to register issues relating to road blocks due to snowfall, non-availability of essentials, medical facility, power supply, and other emergencies. (ANI)

