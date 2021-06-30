J-K administration cancels residential accommodation of 'darbar move' employees

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 30 (ANI): In view of the COVID-19 situation, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday cancelled residential accommodations of ''darbar move'' employees in Jammu and Srinagar.



The officials have been asked to vacate their quarters in the twin capital cities within three weeks.

In an order issued by Commissioner Secretary, Estates Department, M Raju said sanction had been accorded to the cancellation of allotment of residential accommodation of officers and officials in Srinagar and Jammu.

Employees from Jammu had been allotted residential accommodation in Srinagar and those from Srinagar in Jammu.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had earlier indicated the implementation of the eOffice in both the Secretariats.

"As Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a surge in the number of COVID cases, the threat it poses to people/ staff on the move and the implementation of eOffice in both the Secretariats, in move offices, it has been decided to defer the Darbar Move this time," said the LG Office tweeted on April 15.

'Darbar move' is the biannual exercise of shifting of administrative office between Jammu and Srinagar. The exercise involves shifting the secretariat and all government offices of Jammu and Kashmir between two cities. In the months from May to October, all the government offices are housed in Srinagar while in the remaining six months Jammu acts as the capital city. (ANI)

