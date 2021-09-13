J-K administration making continuous efforts to create employment opportunities, says LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 13 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday assured that the Union Territory administration is making continuous efforts across different sectors to creating a host of opportunities in the field of education, employment, healthcare, and security.



He was speaking at 'Kashmir Young Leadership Awards' in which he presented awards to young achievers in Srinagar.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor congratulated young achievers who received the awards for their outstanding work in different fields.

"During the course of my regular interactions with the youth, I have understood that the youth of J-K have five important concerns: first, they should get jobs according to their qualifications; secondly, they should get ample amount of opportunities to become entrepreneurs; third, access to modern education in consonance with market requirements and dynamically changing skillsets; fourth, implementation of good governance practices and elimination of corruption and their fifth concern is to have the opportunity to lead a healthy, peaceful, and secure life," Sinha said.

The Lt Governor assured that continuous efforts are being made across different sectors to creating a host of opportunities in the field of education, employment, healthcare, and security.

"Jammu and Kashmir have a total 1.25 crore population, if you see the data about government jobs, more than 4 lakh people are in government service here and approximately 1 lakh people are daily wagers," he highlighted.

"If we compare this with other states of the country which has more population than us even they don't have this much employment," he noted. (ANI)