J-K: Administrative Council reduces sales tax on Aviation Turbine Fuel to 1 pc

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 10 (ANI): The Administrative Council (AC), which met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has decided to reduce the Sales Tax on Aviation Turbine Fuel to one per cent.



As per the official statement issued by the governor's office, this decision is part of slew of measures taken by the Government recently to promote air traffic to Jammu and Kashmir. Recently, the air strip at Jammu Airport was extended and consequently, airlines were allowed to operate flights to full capacity.

Additionally, late evening flights were allowed both at Jammu and Srinagar Airports. These measures are expected to ensure affordable airfares for flights operating to Jammu and Srinagar airports.

With the reduced airfare on account of the reduction in sales tax on ATF, the air-traffic is expected to increase which will boost both tourism and economic activities in the region.








