J-K: Amit Shah offers prayers at Kheer Bhawani Durga temple in Ganderbal

Ganderbal (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 25 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday offered prayers at Kheer Bhawani Durga temple in Ganderbal.



He was accompanied by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha.

Shah will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects in Srinagar today.

The Union Home Minister is on a three-day visit to the union territory, the first time since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

Shah on Sunday visited forward areas at the Makwal border in Jammu and Kashmir with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and interacted with jawans and local residents. He also met with the delegations of Kashmiri Pandits, Gujjar-Bakarwal community, Pahadi community and Jammu and Kashmir Chamber of Commerce in Jammu.

His visit has come amid several incidents of killings of civilians by the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir which is sparking fear in the valley. Shah on Sunday met the family of Deepak Chand, a young teacher who died in a terrorist attack in Srinagar.

On Saturday, he met families of soldiers and civilians killed this month in a spate of terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

Stating that Jammu and Kashmir is in the heart of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that a new era of development has started in the Union Territory and nobody can stop this development.

While addressing an event in Jammu, the Union Minister said, "Nobody can stop the era of development that has started in J-K. It is the land of temples, of Mata Vaishno Devi, of Prem Nath Dogra, the land of sacrifices of Syama Prasad Mukherjee. We would not let the people, who are trying to disrupt peace in J-K succeed." (ANI)