J-K: Amit Shah visits Gurudwara Digiana Ashram in Jammu

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 24 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday visited Gurudwara Digiana Ashram in Jammu.



Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha accompanied Shah to the Gurudwara.

The Union home minister is on a three-day visit to the Union territory for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

His visit has come amid several incidents of killings of civilians by the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir which is sparking fear in the valley.

Earlier in the day, Shah inaugurated a new campus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Jammu.

On Saturday, he met families of soldiers and civilians killed this month in a spate of terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

