J&K apple prices revised under Market Intervention Scheme

"Accordingly, for Delicious Apple variety, Rs 58 per kilogram has been fixed for Grade A, Rs 42 per Kg for Grade B and Rs 22 for Grade C with cardboard grass packing.

Similarly, Rs 59, Rs 43 and Rs 23 per kilogram have been fixed for Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C Delicious Apple variety with cardboard tray packing respectively," a statement said.

The department also revised the prices for delicious Apple variety with wood grass packing Rs 60, Rs 44 and Rs 24 per kilogram have been fixed for Grade A, Grade B and Grade C respectively. Whereas, for American Apple variety Rs 47 per kilogram have been fixed for Grade A, Rs 31 per Kg for Grade B and Rs 17 for Grade C with cardboard grass packing.

"Rs 48, Rs 32 and Rs 18 per kilogram have been fixed for Grade A, Grade B and Grade C American Apple variety with wood grass packing respectively. Similarly, Rs 39, Rs 24 and Rs 18 per kilogram have been fixed for Grade A, Grade B and Grade C Maharaji Apple variety with cardboard grass packing respectively. Rs 40, Rs 25 and Rs 19 per kilogram have been fixed for Grade A, Grade B and Grade C Maharaji Apple variety with wood grass packing respectively," the statement added.