J-K: Army organises interaction session for female students with riflewomen of Assam Rifles in Ganderbal

Ganderbal (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 21 (ANI): The Indian Army organised an interactive session for girl students with Assam Rifles' female security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district.

The women security personnel of the Assam Rifles interacted with girl students of Army Goodwill School, Margund at Kangan in Ganderbal during the community classes in consonance with the Civil Administration guidelines with respect to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

They spoke to the students regarding the effects that the pandemic has had on their studies and motivated them not to lose hope. The students were also counseled with respect to the varied career opportunities available to girls post higher secondary education.

"The female students have been approaching us to know how riflewomen of Assam Rifles have joined forces and have been able to live up to their dreams of serving this nation," Colonel RS Karakoti of Assam Rifles told ANI.

The female students found the interaction session interesting and motivating.

Mansha Jan, a student said, "It was an interesting session with Riflewomen. I dream of joining the Army one day. Females can also join the Army."

"The interaction session is very inspiring and motivational," Haika Javaid, another student said. (ANI)