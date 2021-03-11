J-K: Army's Para forces ready for any ceasefire violations by Pak

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 11 (ANI): Despite the announcement of a ceasefire from midnight of February 24 to 25 between India and Pakistan, the Para Special Forces unit of the Indian Army is ready in case there are any violations by the enemy in Kashmir valley, said Col Karan Bhatia, Commanding officer Para.



"These are specialised troops with very few numbers. They are deployed wherever the Indian Army is there for a special task. Our special assignment is all over including the hinterland in the Kashmir valley and also on the line of control and out here it is mainly also for ceasefire violations. Fortunately, there will now be a ceasefire, so we are happy. But we have to be ready in case there are any violations by the enemy, we are always ready to respond to it," said Col Karan Bhatia, Commanding officer Para.

Earlier last week, after discussions between the Director Generals of Military Operations of India and Pakistan, the two sides have to cease firing along the Line of Control (LoC) and all other sectors with effect from midnight of February 24 to 25.

The Para Special Forces unit also known as Elite Forces, is among the oldest airborne units in the world.

Their role involves occupying large areas behind enemy lines they operate in small assault teams, which work individually behind enemy lines. These forces are trained to face inclement weather, deep snow, and all kinds of rescue operations. The unit specialises in various roles including hostage rescue, counter-terrorism, unconventional warfare, special reconnaissance, foreign internal defence, counter-proliferation, counter-insurgency.

This training is one of the toughest training in the Indian Army. These soldiers have been trained for every operation anywhere like mountains, weather, snow, and these forces are special trains for doing response on Line of Control for any action from Pakistan.

"We get trained on various activities. The airborne task is basic training in which we are given jump training. Jump training has two types-- mechanical parachute and the other is free fall from an altitude of 12,000 feet and above. So we are given two categories of training," said Paratrooper.

These Para forces are specially trained for counter-infiltration on Line of Control as the infiltrates sent by Pakistan side are highly trained these forces can counter them in any situation and they can call for any high terror operations also as they can jump from the chopper and from any aircraft of the army for operations.

"Para forces are well-trained troops. The forces have been successful in dealing with all kinds of operations. Be it the security force patrolling ambush, or any other operations the forces are good," said another Paratrooper. (ANI)

