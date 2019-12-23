J&K Bank scam: ACB chargesheet names two ex-Chairmen

<br>Top sources in the ACB told IANS that the chargesheet was presented on Monday in the court of R.N. Wattal, Judge, special anti-corruption court, against 23 officials of J&K Bank.

"Those charged for making illegal appointments in the bank include two former chairmen namely Sheikh Mushtaq Ahmed and Parvaiz Ahmed Nengmroo.

"Also charged in today's chargesheet are two former Vice Presidents of the bank, Mohd Ayoub Wanchoo and Fayaz Ahmed.

"The 23 accused in the chargesheet include 12 serving officials of the bank, five retired employees and six beneficiaries," ACB sources told IANS.

The sources said the chargesheet has been filed in the special anti-corruption court for making illegal appointments in the bank in 2011 and onwards. "The accused were identified during an investigation in ACB FIR no. 10/2019," sources said. Among those politicians who reportedly influenced the bank officials to make illegal appointments were allegedly former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and some former ministers of the then PDP-BJP state government. Reliable inputs were received in the ACB revealing that J&K Bank had created unprecedented and illegal practice of making more than 3,000 backdoor appointments clandestinely, contrary to the rules and norms governing the subject. In addition to scores of backdoor appointments made in the bank, there have also been serious charges of financial irregularities which are being investigated by the ACB and chargesheets against those accused in these irregularities are likely to be filed subsequently. In order to safeguard the interest of bank depositors/stakeholders, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) appointed a special nominee on the bank's board of directors in addition to sacking the then Chairman Nengroo. The bank has assured all its depositors/stakeholders that the financial parameters of the bank are sound and there is no need for the bank's depositors to worry. With a network of over 450 branches, J&K bank has the largest presence in the financial sector of Jammu and Kashmir and is seen as the commercial backbone of the Union Territory.