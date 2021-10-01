J-K: BSF conducts awareness programme on drones in Nai Basti village near int'l border

The initiative will help the villagers to get familiarised with how the drones look like so that they can report drone activity along the international border in future."We've been told that in case we saw a drone hovering in the air in our area we must inform BSF immediately so that they can take timely action," a villager said.The programme was conducted considering the increased drone activity in the area and the terror attack using drones on Jammu Air Force station on July 27 this year.Several attempts by terror organisations along the international border of using drones to drop arms and ammunition and narcotics have also been foiled by the BSF in the past. (ANI)