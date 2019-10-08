J&K celebrates victory of good over evil with gaiety

Hundreds participated in the celebrations during which effigies of Ravana, Kumbkarna and Meghnatha were consigned to flames.

The Adarsh Dramatic Club Kishtwar also took out a colourful procession. District Development Commissioner Angrez Singh Rana and ASSP Kishtwar Harmeet Singh Mehta were present on the occasion.

ASP Kishtwar Nasir Ahmed, President Sanatan Dharma Sabha Kishtwar Hans Raj Bhutyal, District officials, police officers, prominent citizens, members of the Sanatan Dharma Sabha, members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad along with hundreds attended the event.

The district administration had made elaborate arrangements for security, drinking water and power supply, medicare for smooth and successful conduct of the event.