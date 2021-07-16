J-K: Chamber of Commerce and Industry delegation calls on MoS Finance, seeks special packages for Jammu

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 17 (ANI): A delegation of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) in Jammu on Friday called on Minister of State (MoS) Finance Pankaj Choudhary and demanded a special financial package for the business fraternity of the Union Territory in wake of snarling business activity witnessed due to restrictions during the pandemic.



CCI Jammu President Arun Gupta said, "Looking into the seriousness of the matter on account of COVID-19 hitting the businesses here, the Chamber has asked the MoS Finance to provide the much-needed respite to the business community of J-K by sanctioning a special package to rejuvenate the trade in the UT and give another chance to businessmen to live a life with dignity and pride."

Gupta said, "The MoS assured the delegation of taking favourable steps in this direction."

The delegation also demanded new Public Sector Undertakings concerning railways and defence to boost the industry in the Jammu region besides generating ample employment avenues.

The other significant issue which was discussed threadbare was the centre's special focus on exploring the tourism potential of the Jammu region especially the Pir Panchal circuit which has been discriminated against since independence. It was demanded that Patnitop should also be developed as a commercial hub to cater to the needs of tourists and for the socio-economical development of locals. Besides, the Chamber demanded the introduction of Wagah Border like Retreat Ceremony in Suchetgarh to promote tourism.

The President CCI also demanded that 50 per cent of Rs 28,400 crore packages announced for the UT should be earmarked for the Jammu Province. (ANI)

