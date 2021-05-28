J-K citizens meet LG Sinha, submit memorandum to President Kovind in WB post-poll violence

Jammu and Kashmir's Forum for Awareness Of National Security President S K Sharma told ANI that as concerned citizens, they went to submit a memorandum against the "state-sponsored" violence that took place after the Assembly elections in West Bengal."We went to meet LG so that our memorandum reaches the President and the Central government takes some action to stop it. The state government has threatened the people, burned down houses which led to people fleeing to other areas," said Major General Retd S K Sharma.According to him, Sinha has confirmed that he will be sending the memorandum to the President.In their letter to the Ram Nath Kovind, they wrote, "Bengal violence has as of date engulfed over 3000 villages and 70,000 nationalists in West Bengal and continues unabated. The majority of the targeted victims have been people from socially and economically underprivileged groups, including Scheduled casts, Scheduled Tribes and poor."Condemning the act of violence in West Bengal, which they claimed was led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the citizens wrote, "Ironically in a state where a woman is overseeing the sadistic happenings, by and large women are being specifically victimised. Already four rapes and 39 rape threats stand verified. The senseless terror, which has been unleashed by the organized anti-nationals, has resulted in 23 verified murders. Among them, 11 are SC, one ST, and three women.""At present 191 shelters, are providing refuge to 6,779 hapless victims and another 1,800 have taken refuge in neighbouring Assam," read the letter.Dr Gautam Mengi, a retired principal of Indira Gandhi Government Dental College (IGGDC), told ANI that the supporters of Trinamool Congress (TMC) harmed the citizens of West Bengal, who did not vote for their party in the Assembly elections."The supporters of TMC who did not vote for their party have physically hurt people, 26 people were murdered, and there were cases of rape as well," he said.Dr Gautam Mengi added, "They have brought down people's houses with bulldozers."Dr Mengi stressed that the state government was a mute spectator to the violence against their own people and called for its dismissal.Several violent incidents were reported after supporters of TMC and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) allegedly clashed in various parts of the state since May 2 - the day of results of the State Assembly elections were revealed - killing at least 16 people and triggering an alleged exodus. (ANI)