J-K: Clock Tower at Srinagar's Lal Chowk illuminated in Tricolour

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 7 (ANI): The Clock Tower ('Ghanta Ghar') at Lal Chowk of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar has been illuminated in Tricolour on Saturday, ahead of India's Independence Day on August 15.



"We have illuminated the Clock Tower ('Ghanta Ghar') at Lal Chowk in colours of the Tricolour ahead of Independence Day. New clocks fitted," Srinagar Mayor Junaid Mattu tweeted.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on August 5 inaugurated a sports week to celebrate Independence Day in Srinagar. (ANI)

