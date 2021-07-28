J-K cloudburst: Four bodies recovered, 40 still missing

Kishtwar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 28 (ANI): As many as four bodies have been recovered and around 30-40 people are missing after a cloudburst in the Gulabgarh area of Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday morning, said Kishtwar district deputy commissioner.



Eight-nine houses in Honzar village of the district have been damaged.

The deputy commissioner further said that rescue operations have been launched.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology Dr Jitendra Singh said that he spoke to DM Ashok Sharma and assured that Air Force authorities have been contacted for lifting the injured as and when required.

He further said that the rescue operations are going on with help of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and the Army.

"Just now spoke to DM Ashok Sharma. Following cloudburst in the Dachhan region, 30 to 40 persons are missing, 4 dead bodies have recovered so far. Rescue operations going on with help of SDRF and the Army. Air Force authorities contacted for lifting the injured as and when required. Keeping close track of the situation. Every kind of further help will be provided as per requirement," he said in a tweet.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

