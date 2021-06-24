J-K Congress leaders meet in Delhi ahead of PM's all party meeting

By Archana Prasad

New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): Ahead of the all-party meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, Jammu and Kashmir Congress leaders met at senior party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad's residence.



According to Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president, Ghulam Ahmad Mir, the leader including Ghulam Nabi Azad, and Tara Chand attended the meeting.

Speaking to ANI, Mir said, "Meeting has been called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji but there is no specific agenda, it has been said it will be an open and free debate, if it's free and open and debate different view will come."

"We three people are going we will see there what is the agenda we will talk on that, and we will present our people's view. In Jammu and Kashmir, everyone wants their statehood should be given back, as this meeting is Very high level so it's natural that our expectations are also," he added.

"Congress had appreciated this initiative that is why our three members are taking part in this meeting," he added further.

Speaking on Article 370 he said, "For now, we will not talk about this. People of Jammu and Kaz are in distress since the August 5, 2019 decision of degrading and bifurcating the state," says Jammu and Kashmir Congress president, Ghulam Ahmad Mir on being asked if he is against the restoration of Article 370."

According to sources, the Congress party has not decided any agenda, as no agenda has been declared for the meeting, Congress will see what will be the agenda of the party and then will discuss and give their viewpoint accordingly.

It is learnt from reliable sources that no fixed agenda has been set for the meeting and a freewheeling discussion is expected on June 24. However, delimitation, statehood, and assembly elections are expected to remain key issues for discussion at the all-party meeting. (ANI)

