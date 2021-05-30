J-K: COVID-19 vaccination drive held in Rajouri's Manjakote

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 30 (ANI): In an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19 infection across the country, a mass vaccination drive was organised in the Manjakote area of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir.



Several people from far-flung places in the region were seen gathered at the venue. Many were seen standing in a queue and maintaining requisite social distancing. At the entrance, people sanitised their hands as per the health guidelines.

While speaking to ANI, Dr Yasmin Choudhary, Medical Officer of the Public Healthcare Centre (PHC) at Manjakote told ANI, "We are working on a war footing basis to innoculate the people of this region. We are working collectively along with the police, revenue department and others."

"Not only this, ASHA workers are carrying out door-to-door vaccination for those who cannot walk down this vaccination centre due to health reasons. To support us in this drive, several local teachers are also helping us," she said.

An accredited social health activist (ASHA) worker at the venue, Zahida Parveen said, "We feel happy to help people in this time of global crisis. I along with other workers are attending to the needs of the poor people and spreading awareness about this drive."

Jammu and Kashmir is battling with the COVID-19 crisis on a day-to-day basis. As per the Union Health Ministry, Jammu and Kashmir reported 2,127 fresh Covid-19 cases, 4,334 discharges and 46 deaths till today 8 AM.

To help in eradicating the virus, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha on Saturday dedicated a 500-bed hospital by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to the public. According to an official, the 500-bed hospital dedicated to the public in Jammu today and another hospital will be set up in Kashmir soon.

"We all as a society must fight the pandemic together and recalibrate our priorities, giving utmost importance to Covid-19 protocol and vaccination. I urge every citizen of J&K to follow Covid Appropriate Behaviour for weeks and months to come to effectively tackle this health crisis", tweeted Sinha yesterday. (ANI)

