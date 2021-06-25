J-K: Daily-wager murdered in Rajouri, four held

The deceased has been identified as Aijaz Dar. The police have so far arrested four persons in this connection."He was the only earning member in our family. Our father has been paralysed for the last seven years and is bed-bound. My mother is also sick. We want justice. We want to know who murdered our brother," Uzma Dar, the deceased's sister, told ANI."We have been given Rs 25,000 cheque (compensation) for my brother's death. Is this his worth? We do not want this money, we want our brother back," she added.Aijaz's father urged the government to deliver justice for his son."I have three young daughters. My son was the only earning member of the family. We do not have anyone to support us now," he shared his grief.The police said an investigation has been launched into the matter and other accused will soon be arrested. (ANI)