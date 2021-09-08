J-K deprived of progress, prosperity for decades, we are on path of regaining its lost glory: LG Sinha

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 9 (ANI): Calling Jammu and Kashmir a paradise on earth, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has said that the union territory was deprived of progress and prosperity for decades and asserted the government is working for the socio-economic growth of Jammu and Kashmir.



In a series of tweets on Thursday, Sinha pointed out that the people are benefitting from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development agenda for the first time in the history of Jammu Kashmir.

"J&K is indeed a paradise on earth, but it was deprived of progress & prosperity for decades," he tweeted.

The LG said that the Jammu and Kashmir administration is on the path of regaining lost glory of the union territory.

"We are on the path of regaining its lost glory. It is not just a piece of land but our consciousness, our way of life and an integral part of our existence," he tweeted.

"For the first time in the history of Jammu Kashmir, people are benefitting from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development agenda. With the same spirit, we are working for the socio-economic growth of Union Territory," Sinha said in another tweet. (ANI)