J-K DGP calls for relook at security clearance for youths going to study in Pak

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 10 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Tuesday called for a relook at the process of granting security clearance to youths who wish to study in Pakistan as those going there on study visas may join terrorists.



Briefing the press, Singh said there was a need to tighten the security clearance process for study and other visas for travelling to Pakistan.

"In 2017 and 2018, many youths went to Pakistan on visas and got involved in terrorist activities. 57 such cases have come to our notice. 17 such terrorists who returned via Line of Control have been killed and 13 are still active. 17 such persons have not returned," the DGP told ANI.

"If youths go to study (in Pakistan) and join terrorists there, then we need to tighten the process of security clearance for study and other visas for travel to Pakistan," he added.

Singh said the cops were also working to stop youths from joining terrorists in the Kashmir Valley.

"Three persons were apprehended as soon as they joined terrorists in Doda yesterday. Police have launched an operation to nab a person who is in touch with terrorists and preparing to be active in Kashmir. He will be apprehended soon," he said. (ANI)

