J-K DGP chairs high-level security review meeting in Jammu

The meeting was attended by ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh, DIG JSK Atul Goel, SSP Jammu Chandan Kohli, AIG Tech Rahul Malik, SSP PCR Haseeb Mughal and other officers. While other DIsG of Jammu Zone and district SSP joined through video conferencing.The DGP complimented the officers for an outstanding understanding with other forces and agencies and for jointly meeting the security challenges successfully.The DGP, while interacting with the officers, stressed further augmenting the intelligence and security grids so that no room is given to the elements inimical to peace in view of the ongoing attempts of infiltration from across the border and increased drone activities by rogue and anti-national elements. He said, "The personnel on the ground should be briefed regularly, and there should be enhanced synergy at the grassroots level for better results."DGP Singh directed for effective dominance and surveillance in their respective areas and emphasized the need to keep a close watch on subversive elements by strengthening the border as well as the highway girds.He also reviewed the security of the road tunnels in the Zone and gave necessary directions regarding their security. He directed the officers to take a review of the preparedness on ground deployments.The DGP impressed upon the officers to upgrade their investigation quality and interrogation centres. While referring to the Capacity-building Programmes with the National Investigation Agency, the DGP said that these programmes will go a long way in upgrading the skills of our Investigating officers.The DGP emphasized the critical importance of maintaining a sustained close watch on the ground situation and real-time coordination and synergy between different security forces to foil the attempts of elements inimical to peace. He directed to take stringent action against the elements found involved in any anti-national or anti-social activities.He said, "The J&K Police along with the other security agencies is working hard for the security of the people and for the consolidation of peace and added that those who are looking to cause any damage to the peaceful atmosphere in Jammu and Kashmir would not be spared."Reiterating the use of technology in strengthening the security grids the DGP laid emphasis on seeking the cooperation of the people in strengthening the border grid.He said that Pakistan-backed terror groups and their associates are continuously attempting to foment trouble in J&K and added that any such attempt would be foiled with fortitude. The DGP emphasized for maintenance of effective coordination and sharing of each and every valuable information so that immediate action is taken as and when required. The DGP added that despite the ceasefire, infiltration attempts are being made.The DGP gave emphasis on identifying and smashing the OWG networks in the UT.Singh impressed upon the officers to identify the personnel indulging in any corrupt practices and take action against them.DGP Dilbag Singh said that action against drug peddling is being taken and yet he emphasized on busting the narcotics networks to eradicate this menace from the UT.Follow up to the decisions and directions of the previous meetings were also reviewed during the meeting.ADGP Jammu Sh Mukesh Singh Range DIsG, and District SSP briefed the DGP J&K regarding the security scenario of their respective jurisdictions.DIG JSK Atul Goel gave a presentation regarding the border and Highway grids. (ANI)