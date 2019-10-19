J-K DGP grants Rs 2.26 lakh as scholarship for children of serving police personnel, martyrs

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Director-General of Police Dilbag Singh has granted Rs 2.26 lakh as special reward and for scholarship for 17 children of serving police personnel and six wards of bravehearts recognising their academic achievement.



"Recognizing academic competitive achievements of Police personnel wards and wards of martyrs, DGP, J&K, Dilbag Singh has granted Rs 2.26 lakh as special reward and scholarships for 17 wards of serving Police Personnel and 6 wards of martyrs," Jammu and Kashmir police said in a tweet. (ANI)

