J-K DGP sanctions over Rs 2 crore welfare loan for police personnel

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir's Director General of Police (DGP), Dilbag Singh on Saturday sanctioned over Rs 2 crore welfare loan and relief in favour of 211 police personnel.

The loan has been sanctioned with the effort to provide financial assistance to policemen to meet expenses of different natures.



This year over Rs 15 crore welfare loan has been sanctioned for 1566 policemen.

Taking to Twitter, Jammu and Kashmir Police informed, "Continuing with an effort to provide financial assistance to Policemen to meet expenses of different natures, DGP Sh Dilbag Singh sanctioned over Rs 2 Cr as welfare loan & relief in favour of 211 personnel. Over Rs 15 cr welfare loan has been sanctioned for 1566 policemen this year." (ANI)

