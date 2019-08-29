J-K DGP visits Ganderbal, Sumbal and Hajin, reviews security scenario

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Thursday visited Ganderbal and Sumbal regions in Bandipora to review the security scenario in these areas.

"DGP Jammu and Kashmir interacted with the police, CAPF and Army officers and discussed the initiatives taken for the maintenance of law and order in their respective areas", Jammu and Kashmir police said in a press statement.

"He expressed his satisfaction on the coordinated and effective measures taken for the security of the people," the release said.Singh was accompanied by IGP Kashmir SP Pani during the visit.The DGP J-K also reviewed the security on the Srinagar-Ganderbal-Sumbal highway and also interacted with the deployed personnel at different parts.Singh appreciated the police and security personnel for handling the situations in a professional manner.DGP also outlined that the personnel maintained restraint and ensured law and order without much inconvenience to the people.According to the release, at Ganderbal the DGP chaired a review meeting which was also attended by district SSP Khalil Ahmed Poswal, CAPF officers and other police officers."The DGP J&K also visited Sumbal and Hajin where he inspected Police Station Hajin. He interacted with the police officials and enquired about their welfare. He said that all required initiatives will be taken to ease the hardships of the police personnel", a statement by police read.According to the official statement, the DGP said that police have to continue their assistance to the general public in the present situations. He lauded the efforts of police for providing free telephone facilities to the public and easing their problems during the past few days. He said that such assistance should continue for the public in the hour of need. (ANI)