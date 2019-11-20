J-K DGP visits Kulgam to review security scenario, meets officials

Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Wednesday visited South Kashmir's Kulgam to review the security scenario of Kulgam and Anantnag districts.

The DGP first, chaired officers meeting here and later addressed a Dabrar of Jawans at District Police Lines Kulgam.DGP was briefed by the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kulgam about the security scenario of the district and measures put in place to maintain peace and order in the district. The meeting was also attended by senior officers of CRPF and ITBP.DGP while addressing the meeting stressed for effective measures to fight the terrorism."Although the graph of terrorist activities has come down in the recent past yet for providing a peaceful environment to the people of the state, we still need to continue our fight against terrorism with enhanced vigour to end it for all time to come in Jammu and Kashmir. The final assault should be strategically planned and effective," said Singh.He said that adequate resources have been provided and the counter-insurgency operations need to be increased.DGP while addressing the Darbar, commended the collective efforts of Jammu and Kashmir Police and other security forces for maintaining law and order in the region.He also complimented people for their cooperation in maintaining peace and order."The security of the people is our greater concern and every step is being taken to ensure a peaceful and trouble-free environment for the people of the state who have been the victim of terrorism from last three decades," he added.DGP stressed for strict action against elements inimical to peace and order and advised the police personnel to enhance public interactions.DGP further said that in recent past increased number of attempts were made by Pakistan to infiltrate terrorists on the border and there was also surge in ceasefire violations to create trouble in Jammu and Kashmir but most of them were foiled by our strong forces on borders. (ANI)