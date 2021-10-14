J-K: Disaster authorities organise workshops on disaster preparedness

The purpose of the workshop was to train students, teachers of different colleges, and faculty members of the university.It aimed at training participants to handle emergency cases during any disaster including fire incidents, earthquakes, and snow avalanches.While speaking to ANI, Director Disaster Management, Amir Ali, said, "For the faculties and the students, we have performed a mock drill too. We have given practical as well as theoretical instructions."Majid Hassan, a student of Kashmir University, said, "Experts from disaster management gave us the lectures on natural disasters. The trainers gave live demonstrations on how to tackle the situation. This workshop was quite helpful and informative for us. Such workshops should be held in future so that more people learn."Ajaz Ahmad Dar, a trainer, said, "We gave live demonstrations so that they get clarity. With the help of practical demonstrations, participants get a lot of benefits and gain good knowledge regarding helping victims when any such incident happens. (ANI)