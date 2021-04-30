J-K: Eco-tourism spots to be developed in Rajouri

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 30 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir administration has identified some spots in Rajouri for developing eco-tourism in the district.



"The forest department has identified some spots for the eco-tourism development. This will help people to enjoy with family in the forest during this COVID situation," District Forest Officer of Rajouri district Arshdeep Singh told ANI.

"Due to pandemic, the tourism department has faced a huge loss. But this gave us scope for eco-tourism.

"We are also identifying some trekking routes so that people can enjoy springs, lakes, and natural beauty. This will give economic benefits to many people in the societies," the DFO added.

The forest department wants people to connect with the forest through the eco-tourism initiative. The spots identified for the eco-tourism developments are Dehra Ki Gali, Bhimber Gali and Shahdara Sharif. (ANI)

