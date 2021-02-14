J-K: Explosive material recovered from Jammu bus stand, details awaited

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 14 (ANI): An unspecified amount of explosive material was recovered from the Jammu bus stand on Sunday, officials said.



An investigation is underway and more details are awaited.

This development comes on the second anniversary of the Pulwama terror attack when 40 Indian soldiers were killed in 2019 after a suicide bomber rammed an IED-laden vehicle into the security convoy carrying them.

Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed had claimed responsibility for the dastardly terror attack. (ANI)

