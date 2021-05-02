J-K extends COVID-19 curfew in four districts till May 6

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 2 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir government has extended the COVID-19 curfew ending tomorrow (May 3) at 7 am, till May 6 in four districts including Srinagar, Baramulla, Budgam, and Jammu.



The decision was taken during a high-level meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha in which he passed specific directions for effectively controlling the spread of the coronavirus in the Union Territory and providing the best care to the patients.

According to an officials statement on Saturday, the Lt Governor has closely monitored the coronavirus scenario in the UT.

"The Corona curfew at night shall continue in all Municipal / Urban Local Body limits of all 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir, including the above four districts. Night curfew will be in force from 8 pm to 7 am. Other restrictions when a curfew is not there will continue as before," the statement read.

The valley reported 3,832 new positive cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, informed the state health bulletin on Saturday.

Out of which, 1,231 from Jammu division and 2,601 from Kashmir division have been reported yesterday, taking the total number of positive cases here 1,79,915.

However, 47 people have lost their lives due to the infection. Of which 30 from Jammu and 17 from the Kashmir division. (ANI)

