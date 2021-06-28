J-K government begins rearing process of cocoons to increase silk production

To develop healthy silk production, experts at the Mirgund seed station are taking constant care to increase the production of mulberry fruit crops. The sericulture department is laying stress on providing good quality leaves and maintaining the required temperature and changing nets for good results.Speaking to ANI. Khurshid Ahmad, Farm Manager Mulberry Station, said, "Because this is the proper season for cocoon rearing when worm silk needs a specific diet in the shape of mulberry leaves which they eat in large quantities, specifically aimed to produce good quality silk. That is why for the last few years sericulture department has succeeded in introducing cocoon rearing activities in different places of the valley including one of the biggest nurseries situated in Mirgund area outskirts of Srinagar.""The experts of the sericulture department are always trying to monitor this rearing process properly so that results will come out positively aimed at preparing quality cocoons," he added.Because the quality of silk production fully depends on this rearing process people either in the private sector or government sector are working hard to get quality cocoons."Authorities are monitoring. But for the last few years, governments have taken very positive steps for the revival of the sector because the sector has a very good potential to generate employment in the valley," said Ahmad.Abid Hussain, one of the employees said, "If the quality of the seed is to be perfect, the farmers will be able to generate good revenue. It is our responsibility to produce good quality seeds."While Mir Altaf, a technician working at the farm said "We have around five to ten people in the team and everything is being done under our supervision. The temperature is specially monitored carefully." (ANI)