J-K Governor greets people on Raksha Bandhan

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday extended his greeting to the people on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

"Raksha Bandhan is a unique representation of India's cultural ethos, symbolizing the special bonds between brothers and sisters and expressed hope that this festival would usher a new era of peace, amity, harmony, progress and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh," said Malik according to a release of Governor's office.



Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on Thursday along with the Independence Day.

Tense situation continues to prevail in Jammu and Kashmir after the Centre scrapped Article 370 which gave special provision to the state and passed a bill to bifurcate it into two Union Territories.

Jammu and Kashmir Principal Secretary (Planning Commission) Rohit Kansal said that there will be some restrictions for tomorrow due to celebrations of the Independence Day. (ANI)

