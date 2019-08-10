J&K Governor reviews Eid preparations in Valley

Malik said the administration is preparing for Eid and ensuring that maximum facilities are provided to the people. "People should celebrate Eid without fear, and peacefully," he said.

NSA Doval, who has been camping in Kashmir Valley for the past week, on Saturday visited an animal mandi in Anantnag where sheep were being sold for Monday's Eid celebrations and interacted with the traders there. Anantnag has been a hotbed of separatist activity.

A senior police officer said the ground situation has improved in the Valley, and in certain areas the shops are open.

To a question on healthcare facilities he said for anyone in need "we are encouraging them to reach the nearest government office. If they reach the primary health centre, we are arranging ambulances." Asked why some prisoners were being shifted outside the state, he said; "We have limited detention centres in the state, and wherever we feel people have to be shifted, we are shifting them." Meanwhile, while shops and offices were closed across the Valley, food and grocery shops were open, and people were seen queuing up outside ATMs. Army commander Lt Gen R.P. Singh on Saturday visited the forward areas in Jammu and Pathankot to review operational preparedness. Singh, Officiating Western Army Commander, visited Yol Cantt and forward areas of Rising Star Corps. He visited the Headquarters and units located at Yol, Mamun and Jammu areas, where he was briefed about the operational preparedness of the Indian Army to counter threats manifested by "inimical and anti-national elements". Last week, Northern Command Chief Lt Gen Ranbir Singh conducted visits to Rajouri, Poonch, Jammu, Ladakh and North Kashmir areas along the Line of Control. Meanwhile, the Central government on Saturday termed as "completely fabricated and incorrect" a media report that claimed there was a protest by 10,000 people in Srinagar on Friday when restrictions were eased. The Union Home Ministry said the news report "originally published by Reuters and which appeared in the Dawn claims there was a protest involving 10,000 people in Srinagar". "This is completely fabricated and incorrect. There have been a few stray protests in Srinagar/Baramulla, and none involved a crowd of more than 20 people," it said in a tweet. On Friday, the administration in Jammu and Kashmir had eased prohibitory orders to allow Friday prayers in local mosques and for people to make arrangements for Monday's Eid celebrations. The administration has lifted prohibitory orders from Jammu region, and directed schools to reopen from Saturday. Jammu and Kashmir has under complete lockdown for the past six days, a day before the Centre revoked Article 370 of the Constitution that gave special status to the state.